In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, cruise ship tourists walk past Sloppy Joe's Bar, Sept. 24, 2017, in Key West, Florida. The arrival of Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas arrival was the first time a cruise ship has docked in Key West since prior to Hurricane Irma's passage through the Florida Keys. (Photo: Rob O'Neal / AP)

Key West, Fla. — Florida Keys officials say the island chain hit hard by Hurricane Irma will reopen to tourists Oct. 1.

Officials made their announcement Monday, more than two weeks after the Category 4 storm made landfall in the Florida Keys. The storm destroyed an estimated 25 percent of homes on the islands.

Florida Keys officials asked visitors to postpone their trips after the storm damaged power and water supplies. Florida Keys spokesman Andy Newman said power and water service is now restored to customers that can receive them and a boil water notice has been lifted.

The Key West and Marathon airports have reopened, but debris removal continues and some hotels and tourist facilities are still recovering.

Key West did have its first cruise ship return to the island on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wRS740