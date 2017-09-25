Washington — The Secret Service says it arrested someone near the White House on Sunday for possessing firearms.

In a statement Monday, the agency says officers were approached by an individual at 17th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday. The location is the Old Executive Office Building, part of the White House grounds.

The Secret Service says the person was arrested for possessing “several firearms.” It provided no further details.

