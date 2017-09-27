House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP file)

New York — CBS says “60 Minutes” has landed the first television interview with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June.

The network said Wednesday that Scalise will speak to Norah O’Donnell for the newsmagazine’s episode this Sunday.

He’ll recount the attack from his vantage point and will talk about what his medical ordeal has been since then.

Four Republicans were shot in the June 14 attack by an Illinois man, James Hodgkinson. He was killed in a shootout with police.

