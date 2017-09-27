This Sept. 26, 2017, photo provided by Wild Care, Inc., shows a masked booby, a tropical seabird rescued from a Cape Cod beach, at the organization's wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastham, Mass. (Photo: Stephanie Ellis / AP)

Eastham, Mass. — A tropical bird never before seen in Massachusetts has been rescued from a Cape Cod beach after it was likely blown off course by Hurricane Jose.

Wild Care, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastham, says the masked booby was found Tuesday at a Wellfleet beach.

Wild Care Executive Director Stephanie Ellis tells the Cape Cod Times the bird was thin, weak and experiencing respiratory discomfort likely due to a fungal infection.

Massachusetts Audubon science coordinator Mark Faherty says a masked booby has never before been reported on the state’s soil. He says a charter captain reported seeing one about 100 miles south of Nantucket in 2015.

The seabirds are more common in the Gulf of Mexico.

