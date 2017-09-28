Miami Gardens, Fla. — Three men died when the scaffolding used to reach the top of a 100-story tall transmission tower for two Miami television stations collapsed.

Miami Gardens police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt tells news outlets the men were working late Wednesday afternoon at the more than 1,000-foot tower.

Officials say the tower transmits signals for WPLG and WSVN in Miami. The men were contract workers for Tower King II, a Cedar Hill, Texas, company that builds and maintains television antennas.

FCC Antenna Tower Registration records say the 1,032-foot tower was built in 2009 and is owned by Miami Tower, LLC.

WSVN owner and president Edmund Ansin said in a statement that the men were performing work required by the FCC.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2fzBebS