U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People on Saturday, in Beijing, China. (Photo: Lintao Zhang / AP)

Branchburg, N.J. — President Donald Trump says his chief diplomat is “wasting his time” trying to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear and missile programs.

Trump tweets this advice to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: “Save your energy, Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

...Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

The president isn’t elaborating, but he told the United Nations last month that if the U.S. is “forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Tillerson — while in China — said Saturday the U.S. is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea and probing the North’s willingness to talk.

Trump says he’s told Tillerson that “he’s wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man.” That’s a reference to leader Kim Jong Un.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wrrWSl