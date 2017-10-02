Lafayette, La. — Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty.

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Brooks David says the unidentified Lafayette officer was killed late Sunday after responding to a call about a shooting at a Big Boy convenience store.

David says the suspect started a shootout when the officer arrived.

He says two other people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not immediately release the identities of the officer or suspect.

The Big Boy is located in front of a federally subsidized apartment complex in a neighborhood of stores and apartments.

Lafayette is a city-parish of about 125,000, about 120 miles west of New Orleans.

