Los Angeles — Los Angeles police are responding to reports of a shooting at the University of Southern California.

Officer Irma Mota says calls came in around 12:20 p.m. Monday near the north end of campus, which is near downtown Los Angeles.

She says officers found no immediate evidence of gunfire. They are searching a building. She didn’t have any additional information.

USC sent out campus-wide alerts announcing police activity near Fertitta Hall. Students and faculty are being urged to avoid the area or shelter in place.

A university alert says shots were reported but not confirmed.

