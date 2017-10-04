Tullytown, Pa. — A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred while police were chasing him for allegedly stealing television speakers from a Philadelphia-area Wal-Mart.
Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday without an attorney listed in court records on third-degree murder and other charges.
Tullytown police say Kuhn fled the store at Levittown Town Center early Tuesday afternoon after taking the speakers worth $228.
Police say Kuhn ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, and kept running even after his son was thrown from the wreckage.
Police caught up to Kuhn after a short foot chase.
Nobody else was hurt in the crash. Police say Kuhn’s son wasn’t in a safety seat.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
