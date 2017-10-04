A person dressed in a top hat, monocle and handlebar mustache resembling the board game character attended the Senate banking committee’s hearing about Equifax Inc.’s massive data hack.
The unidentified impersonator sat behind the company’s former CEO, Richard Smith, who was grilled about the firm’s response to the breach. Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform took credit for the stunt in a statement.
