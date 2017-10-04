Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith prepares to testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Oct. 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Mr. Monopoly also made it to Washington. (Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Mr. Monopoly made it to Washington on Wednesday.

A person dressed in a top hat, monocle and handlebar mustache resembling the board game character attended the Senate banking committee’s hearing about Equifax Inc.’s massive data hack.

The unidentified impersonator sat behind the company’s former CEO, Richard Smith, who was grilled about the firm’s response to the breach. Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform took credit for the stunt in a statement.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wy7TBU