Greenville, S.C. — A second person has been arrested in the South Carolina in the shooting death of a Michigan man last week.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release Wednesday night that 21-year-old Tyrie Shavar Carey-Bell has been arrested in the death of 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen of Livonia, Michigan.

Allen was found dead in the parking lot of a Greenville hotel Sept. 28.

Carey-Bell is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Eighteen-year-old Winter Andrea Mance was arrested earlier and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

