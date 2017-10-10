8-year-old Luca Sinno didn’t get to have his picture taken Monday at his elementary school because of his “extreme hairstyle.” (Photo: Dana Sinno / Associated Press)

St. Johns, Fla. — A third-grade student in Florida was sent home from school on picture day because he broke the dress code by sporting blue hair.

Dana Sinno told TV station News4 Jax her 8-year-old son Luca didn’t get to have his picture taken Monday at his elementary school near Jacksonville. The principal pointed to a school district handbook which bans “extreme hairstyles.”

The mother argues that the word “extreme” is up for interpretation.

She says Luca wanted a bold look for school pictures. Thus they bleached out his hair, dyed it blue, and the youngster donned a suit before heading to school.

Later, Dana Sinno got a call from the principal’s office asking her to pick up her child.

School district officials told the station that the principal was within her right.

