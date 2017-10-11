President Donald Trump (Photo: Evan Vucci / AP)

Washington — A new poll suggests North Korea’s nuclear weapons development is spooking most Americans — and President Donald Trump’s war of words with the isolated nation’s leader is making the situation worse.

The poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 65 percent of Americans think Trump’s comments have made the situation between the U.S. and North Korea worse. That includes 45 percent who think he’s made the situation much worse.

Only 8 percent think Trump’s making the situation better.

The findings come as tensions between the adversaries escalate and North Korea comes closer to its goal of having a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental United States.

