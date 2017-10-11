President Donald Trump (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump questioned whether FCC licenses should be taken from NBC television stations after the network published a story on Wednesday saying he had sought a large increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Trump denied the report in a Twitter post. NBC said that Trump made his remarks about the arsenal at a meeting with his national security advisers on July 20, and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called him a “moron” after he left.

“Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a tenfold’ increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC=CNN,” he said in a tweet.

Subsequently, he raised the prospect of withdrawing FCC licenses. NBCUniversal, the parent company of the network, is owned by Comcast Corp.

“With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!” he said in a second tweet.

Comcast shares slid slightly lower after Trump’s tweet, down 0.7 percent to $37.41 at 10:28 a.m. in New York.

Trump’s threats

Trump has occasionally threatened to use the powers of his office against news organizations that cross him. During his campaign, and again in March, he mused about loosening libel law to make it easier to win lawsuits over inaccurate stories. In an Oct. 5 tweet he urged the Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate mainstream media organizations’ news coverage as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon urged his lieutenants to interfere with the renewal of the Washington Post’s licenses for Florida TV stations. The company’s stock price took a hit, and the legal costs of defending the licenses cost the company more than $1 million over 2 1/2 years, publisher Katharine Graham wrote in 1997.

“Of all the threats to the company during Watergate the attempts to undermine our credibility, the petty slights, and the favoring of the competition the most effective were the challenges to the licenses of our two Florida television stations,” Graham wrote in her memoir.

Trump’s tweet was reminiscent of the episode.

“Is that Mr. Nixon speaking? That’s the last time we had that,” said Peter Tannenwald, a communications attorney.

Tannenwald, who has practiced law for more than 40 years, couldn’t recall an instance of a TV license being revoked because of the station’s programming.

Comcast licenses

The FCC issues licenses to owners of television stations, which must be periodically renewed. Comcast owns 10 NBC stations, including in New York and Los Angeles, and it said in a filing this year that “substantially all of our broadcast television station licenses have pending applications for renewal.”

The White House didn’t immediately comment.

An NBCUniversal spokeswoman declined to comment. Trump and NBC have a uniquely complicated relationship.

NBC made Trump a star by airing “The Apprentice.”And Trump hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” during the presidential campaign.

However, Trump has threatened to break up Comcast. Alec Baldwin routinely skewers Trump on “Saturday Night Live.” And NBC said it cut ties with Trump in 2015 after he derided Mexican immigrants as “rapists” during a speech announcing his presidential campaign, saying it would no longer air the annual Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants — a joint venture between Trump and NBC.

