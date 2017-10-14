Tewksbury, Mass. — An attorney for a $1 million lottery winner accused of trying to steal $80 worth of lipstick from a New Hampshire department store says she will appeal her conviction.
Attorney Patrick Arnold tells the Eagle Tribune the accusation against Yokatia Rodriguez stems from a “misunderstanding that could happen to anyone.”
Rodriguez was found guilty in a Salem, New Hampshire court earlier this week of attempted shoplifting. Arnold says she will appeal the verdict in Superior Court.
The 40-year-old Tewksbury woman was accused in December of trying to leave a Kohl’s store without paying for some items in her cart. A receipt showed she paid for nearly $520 worth of stuff, but not $80 worth of lipsticks.
Arnold says Rodriguez “looks forward to her day in Superior Court.”
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs