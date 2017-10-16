In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran. While U.S. President Donald Trump angered Iran with his speech on refusing to re-certify the nuclear deal, Tehran won't walk away from it in retaliation. (Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi / AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump spent early Monday morning slamming congressional Democrats for not supporting a proposed tax overhaul and then sent a personal message to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the Iran deal.

“Dem Senator Schumer hated the Iran deal made by President Obama, but now that I am involved, he is OK with it,” Trump tweeted to his more than 40 million followers. “Tell that to Israel, Chuck!”

On Friday, Trump announced he would decertify the deal with the Islamic republic but stopped short of entirely unraveling the multi-country nuclear agreement — leaving it up to a notoriously slow and gridlocked Congress to decide how to proceed.

Schumer openly rejected the deal reached under former President Barack Obama in 2015, which led administration officials at the time to question the New York Democrat’s ability to lead the caucus.

Following Trump’s announcement Friday, Schumer said he and other Senate Democrats would not agree to entirely undo the deal.

Trump then appeared to revisit the campaign trail via the social media network — coaxing a potential rematch of the 2016 presidential election by targeting his former opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020?” Trump tweeted. “My answer was, ‘I hope so!’”

Earlier, Trump revisited a notion he consistently expresses about Democrats acting as obstructionists — this time for not supporting a tax reform framework the GOP is aiming to push to pass before the end of the year.

“The Democrats only want to increase taxes and obstruct,” Trump said. “That’s all they are good at!”

