Edgewood, Md. — A sheriff’s office in northeastern Maryland says 3 people have been killed after a shooting at a business park. Two others were wounded. Authorities are searching for the suspect.

The Harford County Sheriff Office did not provide any further details.

As a precaution and on the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website that students at five nearby schools were being kept indoors and no visitors were permitted.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

