United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Photo: Seth Wenig / AP file)

New York — President Donald Trump’s chief envoy to the United Nations is describing Russian interference in the 2016 election as “warfare.”

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley lashed out at Russia’s efforts to “sow chaos” in recent elections during a Thursday conference hosted by the George W. Bush Institute.

Haley said, “The Russians, God bless them, they’re saying, ‘Why are Americans anti-Russian? And why have we done the sanctions?’ Well, don’t interfere in our elections and we won’t be anti-Russian.”

She added, “When a country can come and interfere in another country’s elections, that is warfare.”

Trump has questioned the intelligence community’s determination that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Federal officials are investigating Russia’s actions and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x6DQ4p