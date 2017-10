President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 19, 2017, in Washington. (Photo: Evan Vucci / AP)

Washington — President Donald Trump is giving himself a “10” for the hurricane response in Puerto Rico.

Trump met Thursday with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello at the White House. The president says the federal government has done a “really great job.” He says he has given his blessing to Congress for a funding plan, but adds that the governor “understands that these folks can’t be there forever.”

Rossello said Trump “has been clear that no US citizen will be left behind.”

The meeting comes after Trump received some criticism for his response to Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Rossello has been supportive of Trump, while the mayor of San Juan has been outspoken in her criticism.

Much of the island remains without electricity several weeks after Maria struck.

