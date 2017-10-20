The USS Constitution arrives at Castle Island for a 21-gun salute, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Boston. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / AP)

Boston — The newly refurbished USS Constitution is taking its first spin in three years.

Friday’s joyride from Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston to Fort Independence on Castle Island will celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 242nd birthday and the 220th anniversary of the iconic vessel’s maiden voyage.

The world’s oldest commissioned warship will fire a 21-gun salute in the waters off the fort, and its cannons will boom another 17 times as it passes the U.S. Coast Guard station — the former site of the shipyard where the Constitution was built and launched in 1797.

Sailors man the rigging of the USS Constitution as she arrives at Castle Island for a 21-gun salute, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Boston. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / AP)

The USS Constitution heads back to dock after giving a 21-gun salute off Castle Island, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Boston. The newly refurbished ship, nicknamed Old Ironsides, took its first spin since October 2014 to celebrate the 220th anniversary of the iconic vessel's maiden voyage. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / AP)

It is the warship’s first time underway since October 2014.

The ship earned its nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 with Britain.

The USS Constitution heads towards Castle Island in Boston Harbor, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, in Boston. (Photo: Michael Dwyer / AP)

