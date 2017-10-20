Police on site at the University of Florida, where white nationalist Richard Spencer delivers a speech in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 19, 2017. (Photo: Ricardo Ramirez-Buxeda / TNS)

Gainesville, Fla. — Police say three men were arrested after a shot was fired at a group of people following the appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida.

The Gainesville Police Department said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Tyler Tenbrink, 30-year-old William Fears and 28-year-old Colton Fears, all from Texas, were arrested on attempted homicide charges.

Police say the three were in a vehicle Thursday after Spencer’s speech and began making Nazi salutes and shouting Hitler chants at a group of people at a bus stop.

Police say Tenbrink showed a handgun while the Fears brothers encouraged him to shoot.

He fired a single shot, police say, missing the group and striking a nearby building.

Police say two of the three have connections to “extremist groups.”

