In this Oct. 20, 2017 photo, the streets of Old San Juan are dark after sunset one month after Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo: Carlos Giusti / AP)

San Juan, Puerto Rico — The number of deaths in Puerto Rico blamed on Hurricane Maria has increased to 51 after officials said two more people died from a bacteria spread through animal urine.

Public Affairs Secretary Ramon Rosario said Tuesday that the unidentified victims had leptospirosis. He provided no further details, although authorities have said they are investigating at least 74 other suspected cases of the disease. Symptoms may include high fever and headaches, and it can be treated with antibiotics.

Leptospirosis outbreaks usually occur when people come into contact with contaminated waters, especially after floods or heavy rains.

Nearly 30 percent of people across Puerto Rico remain without water after Maria hit the island on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gDTXUc