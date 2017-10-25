Grambling, La. — A sheriff’s spokesman says two people have been fatally shot on the campus at Grambling State University, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives are at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police.

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton told local media early Wednesday that it happened during a late-night altercation in a courtyard. Local media reported that Sutton identified one of the victims as a Grambling senior, Earl Andrews, and the other as Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

The campus police and media relations offices had no more details they could share immediately.

