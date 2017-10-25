Americans could see a lot more drones flying around their communities under a test program from the Trump administration to increase government and commercial use of the unmanned aircraft. (Photo: Alex Brandon / AP file)

Washington — Americans could see a lot more drones flying around their communities under a test program from the Trump administration to increase government and commercial use of the unmanned aircraft.

White House officials say President Donald Trump plans to give the go-ahead later Wednesday so states, local communities and tribes can devise their own trials.

There’s no limit on the number of communities that can participate.

The Federal Aviation Administration would review each program. The agency would grant waivers if necessary — to safety rules that now restrict drone operations. Examples include prohibitions on flights over people, nighttime flights and flights beyond the line of sight of the drone operator.

Drone-makers and businesses that want to fly drones want looser restrictions.

