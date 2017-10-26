Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Baby ‘ghost cat’ makes its Bronx debut
New York — A baby “ghost cat” is making the Bronx its new haunt.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Baby ‘ghost cat’ makes its Bronx debut
Associated Press
Published 11:37 a.m. ET Oct. 26, 2017 | Updated 11:46 a.m. ET Oct. 26, 2017
New York — A baby “ghost cat” is making the Bronx its new haunt.
The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo announced Thursday that the female snow leopard cub has made its public debut just in time for Halloween .
Snow leopards are sometimes called “ghost cats” because their pale grey coats allow them to easily blend into rocks and snow.
The cub hasn’t been named yet. It is the second generation offspring of a famous snow leopard named Leo.
Leo was found as an orphaned cub in the high mountains of northern Pakistan in 2005. The cat was brought to the Bronx Zoo in 2006 in a historic collaboration with the U.S. and Pakistan governments.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iEfeO3
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs