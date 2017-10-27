In this March 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with singer Lee Greenwood as Greenwood sings "God Bless the USA" at a rally in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: Mark Humphrey / AP)

Washington — A “happy birthday” tweet from President Donald Trump to “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood went off course early Friday after Trump mentioned the wrong Twitter user.

Trump tweeted: “Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” The singer’s Twitter name is @TheLeeGreenwood , but the president directed his message to a Lee Greenwood who describes himself as a New York lawyer with Washington, D.C. roots.

That Greenwood commented on the mistake, writing : “I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level.”

Trump later corrected his tweet.

