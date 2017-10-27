Washington — A “happy birthday” tweet from President Donald Trump to “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood went off course early Friday after Trump mentioned the wrong Twitter user.
Trump tweeted: “Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” The singer’s Twitter name is @TheLeeGreenwood , but the president directed his message to a Lee Greenwood who describes himself as a New York lawyer with Washington, D.C. roots.
That Greenwood commented on the mistake, writing : “I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level.”
Trump later corrected his tweet.
