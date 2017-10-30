Manafort (Photo: Evan Vucci / AP)

New York — At $7,500 apiece, the handmade custom suits former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort wore were meant to dazzle and impress.

An indictment unsealed Monday detailing conspiracy and money laundering charges against him suggests they certainly caught the eye of special counsel Robert Mueller.

A luxury clothing store in New York is among 19 vendors Manafort paid some $12 million to between 2008 and 2014 from foreign bank accounts he didn’t disclose, using offshore companies registered in countries such as Cyprus and the Grenadines to make the purchases, court papers allege.

Besides the suits, Manafort used the money to buy antique rugs and art, make payments on three Range Rovers and install an $112,825 audio-visual system in his Hamptons home — all without paying taxes on that income, the indictment charges.

Manafort, who Mueller has charged with working as an undisclosed foreign agent for Ukrainian interests, turned himself in Monday. He hasn’t commented but has previously denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer, Kevin Downing, called the indictment’s charges that Manafort used offshore accounts to conceal funds from the government “ridiculous.”

The 19 vendors aren’t named in the indictment. But government investigators probing Manafort’s work in the Ukraine and elsewhere have been curious about his six-figure spending on custom-made blazers and trousers for years, according to people familiar with the case.

After FBI agents raided Manafort’s Virginia home in July, investigators reportedly photographed the suits in his closet. Manafort spent nearly $900,000 at a luxury clothing store in New York dubbed “Vendor E” in court papers.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Manafort has made past payments to a New York tailor named Eugene Venanzi, whose former store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue advertised in Trump Magazine and sold to fund managers, financiers and celebrities, court records show.

In the span of just six days in July 2008, the records show, Manafort spent close to $100,000 on $8,500-a-piece custom cashmere and silk sport coats, bespoke trousers, multiple $7,000 suits and other items.

Venanzi, who pleaded guilty in 1999 to a bank larceny charge, said in a 2007 deposition in a civil suit brought against the company by a former employee that the company never made any money and sometimes failed to pay payroll taxes.

The indictment says Manafort also paid $520,440 to “Vendor H,” a clothing store in Beverly Hills, California.

That might be a reference to the famed men’s clothing store House of Bijan, where Manafort spent generously, according to someone familiar with his lifestyle. Calls to the store rang unanswered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iNVDv9