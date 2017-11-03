Selangor, Malaysia — Prince Charles has begun his first visit to Malaysia by touring a museum of Islamic art and meeting with students from Commonwealth nations.

In a speech Friday at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, the Prince of Wales said he has “always been fascinated by Malaysia’s rich cultural and racial diversity which . is something to be both cherished and celebrated.”

Charles also visited the University of Nottingham Malaysia campus in Selangor, where he officiated at a Commonwealth Youth Summit and met with students from across the region.

He and his wife, Camilla, are to meet Prime Minister Najib Razak before attending a gala dinner to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

