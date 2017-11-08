U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Joseph A. Felix, his wife, and his lawyers exit a courtroom after testimony at Camp Lejeune, N.C. (Photo: Rory Laverty / AP file)

Camp Lejeune, N.C. — Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday afternoon in the court-martial of a former Marine drill instructor facing charges related to allegedly abusing three Muslim recruits including Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, who fell to his death at Parris Island in South Carolina last year.

Defense lawyers for Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix rested their case Wednesday morning after presenting the testimony of a second witness.

That witness spoke in relation to Felix’s alleged involvement in a July 2015 incident in which drill instructors forced another Muslim recruit, Lance Cpl. Ameer Bourmeche, into a Speed Queen clothes dryer and turned it on and off, while interrogating him about his religion.

The charges in Felix’s court-martial include three counts of cruelty and maltreatment, eight counts of failing to obey orders, and one count each of making false official statements, drunken and disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice. Felix has pleaded not guilty.

The government rested its case Tuesday.

Felix’s trial is the first public prosecution by the Marines involving the case of Siddiqui, who was 20 years old and less than two weeks into boot camp in March 2016 when he fell to his death from his barracks following an altercation with Felix.

Felix is not charged in the death of Siddiqui, and the judge previously ruled to exclude any discussion at trial of how Siddiqui died at Parris Island on March 18, 2016.

A military investigation found that Siddiqui committed suicide. Siddiqui’s family has argued that the Pakistani-American Muslim was targeted and intentionally abused.

“The family has serious concerns that Raheel's death was criminal and not a ‘suicide,’” family attorney Shiraz K. Khan said last year after the release of the military report.

Marine Corps officials have since said they uncovered widespread hazing of recruits and young drill instructors and identified up to 20 people possibly tied to misconduct.

A commanding officer at Parris Island who was fired amid allegations of misconduct after Siddiqui’s death also faces a court-martial. Lt. Col. Joshua Kissoon is charged with making false statements, failing to heed an order and other charges. He will face court-martial at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, but no trial date has been set.

Felix could face time in a military prison, financial penalties and a dishonorable discharge.

