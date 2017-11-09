Twenty-six crosses sit just outside crime scene tape along Highway 87 near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs to honor the 26 victims killed at the church on November 9, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. On November 5, a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during Sunday service at the church. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Dallas — One of the people killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church was a 56-year-old Sunday school teacher who relatives say threw herself in front of her 18-year-old grandson.

And after Peggy Warden was fatally shot, her grandson turned and helped shield a small child who’d been hiding under a pew.

Warden’s brother Jimmy Stevens says the grandson, Zach Poston, described what happened from the hospital.

More than two dozen people were killed and about 20 injured in Sunday’s shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Stevens says Poston had already been shot when he saw a child was trying to get out from under a pew. That’s when he shoved the child back under with his leg. Poston says it’s his understanding that the child survived.

