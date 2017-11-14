Tampa, Fla. – Police have sealed off a neighborhood where a fourth person has been shot to death, possibly by a serial killer.

Tampa police say they immediately set up a perimeter Tuesday morning around the Seminole Heights neighborhood after finding the body of 60-year-old Ronald Felton.

They say Felton was crossing the street to meet someone when a gunman came up behind him and shot him.

Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can’t immediately say whether the shooting is related to last month’s killings where three people were slain during a 10-day span.

All three were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.

Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect after the earlier shootings.

Tampa police say residents of the city’s Seminole Heights neighborhood reported hearing shots just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the street.

“I’ve come up with four reasons why this person is running,” Police Chief Brian Dugan said last month. “One, they may be late for dinner. Two, they’re out exercising. Three, they heard gunshots. And number four, they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell.”

Two days after Mitchell, 22, was shot, Monica Hoffa, 32, was gunned down. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. Police patrolling nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene to find Naiboa dead.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn told officers at a briefing last month to hunt the suspect down and “bring his head to me.”

Seminole Heights is a working-class neighborhood northeast of downtown Tampa that’s slowly becoming gentrified. Run-down homes sit next to renovated, historic bungalows, and trendy restaurants have sprung up near auto body shops.

Residents and business owners have said there are car burglaries and fights between kids, but nothing like this.

