This April 16, 2017, photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victims John and Crystal Holcombe in Floresville, Texas. John survived the shooting but his wife Crystal, who was pregnant, was killed along with three of their children Sunday, Nov. 5, at the church. (Photo: Torie McCallum / AP)

Sutherland Springs, Texas – One of the survivors of a mass shooting at a small Texas church will hold a funeral Wednesday for his pregnant wife and three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece.

John Holcombe has arranged a public funeral for his family at an event center in Floresville, Texas, about 12 miles from the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where the shooting occurred. A procession of hearses will travel from the funeral home to the center.

The dead will be buried privately on an unspecified date.

Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed 25 people at the church Nov. 5. Authorities have put the official toll at 26, because Holcombe’s wife, Crystal Holcombe, was pregnant.

Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

