Philadelphia – A New Jersey woman has raised more than $385,000 for a Philadelphia homeless man who came to her roadside aid — enough to buy him a home and his dream truck, and provide him with a small annual salary.
Kate McClure said on her GoFundMe page Tuesday that an attorney and financial adviser helped 34-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr. come up with the plan.
McClure, of Florence Township, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night in Philadelphia. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas with his last $20. She didn’t have money to repay him, and later decided to set up the online fundraiser.
She says two trust funds and a bank account are being set up for him.
She says his “dream truck” is a 1999 Ford Ranger.
