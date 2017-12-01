This undated photo provided by the Tampa Police Department shows HOWELL EMANUEL DONALDSON. Tampa Police say they have arrested, Donaldson, 24, a McDonald's worker arrested in Tampa serial killings. (Photo: Tampa Bay Police Department / TNS)

Tampa, Fla. – A McDonald’s manager will get a $110,000 reward for tipping off police about a man accused of killing four people and terrorizing a Florida neighborhood for 51 days.

Tampa police chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference Friday that Delonda Walker will receive “every penny” of the reward money. Her tip to police on Tuesday led to the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III.

Donaldson is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. His victims were apparently randomly shot during October and November.

Donaldson worked at the McDonald’s. He left his loaded gun in the restaurant.

In a statement, Walker said getting a reward never entered her mind. She said she simply “wanted to do the right thing.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kg0Lc2