Los Angeles – The sexual misconduct allegations that have brought down powerful men in Hollywood, media, politics and business are sending a shiver through the workplace. Men are wondering if it’s still OK to hug a female colleague or ask about her weekend.
And some are asking themselves if they ever, perhaps even inadvertently, crossed the line.
Steve Wyardm a veteran sales associate for a Los Angeles company, says he thought he knew what sexual harassment looked like: a put-out-or-lose-your-job overture. But now he’s not so sure.
He wonders whether it’s gotten to the point where men can’t say, “That’s a nice dress” or “Did you do something with your hair?”
