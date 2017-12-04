In this Feb. 22, 2015, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Sexual assault allegations against the media mogul have been keeping police in New York and Los Angeles busy but he isn't the only influential man police are looking at on similar charges. Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are working to untangle an ever-growing mass of allegations of sexual assault and harassment against powerful men. (Photo: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, file)

Los Angeles – The sexual misconduct allegations that have brought down powerful men in Hollywood, media, politics and business are sending a shiver through the workplace. Men are wondering if it’s still OK to hug a female colleague or ask about her weekend.

And some are asking themselves if they ever, perhaps even inadvertently, crossed the line.

Steve Wyardm a veteran sales associate for a Los Angeles company, says he thought he knew what sexual harassment looked like: a put-out-or-lose-your-job overture. But now he’s not so sure.

He wonders whether it’s gotten to the point where men can’t say, “That’s a nice dress” or “Did you do something with your hair?”

