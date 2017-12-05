Conductor James Levine is accused of exposing himself to a student at Michigan’s Meadow Brook School of Music in 1968. (Photo: Miguel Medina / Getty Images)

New York – A fourth man accused Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine of sexual abuse on Monday, a day after the opera house suspended the maestro and launched an investigation, according to a report.

Albin Ifsich told The New York Times that Levine began abusing him in 1968, when he was a 20-year-old student at the Meadow Brook School of Music in Michigan, where Levine was on the faculty.

Levine told the student he had to “understand” him sexually to help him play the violin, and masturbated in front of him, according to the report.

Ifsich is the third former student at Meadow Brook to accuse Levine publicly of sexual misconduct. A fourth man has accused Levine of molesting him in Illinois when he was 16.

The Met suspended Levine on Sunday and hired Robert Cleary, the former U.S. Attorney who led the Unabomber prosecution, to investigate the music hall.

In a statement, the opera house said the allegations against Levine date to the 1960s and continued until the 1980s. Levine became the Met’s music director in 1976, and was appointed musical director emeritus in 2016.

Levine’s representatives did not respond to messages. The Met said Levine denied the allegations.

The opera suspended Levine on Sunday after the Times published accounts from three of the accusers.

