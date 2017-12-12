In this May 29, 2009, file photo, David Berkowitz poses during an interview at Sullivan Correction Facility in Fallsburg, N.Y. The "Son of Sam" serial killer who terrorized New York City 40 years ago has been hospitalized for a reported heart ailment. (Photo: Mike Groll / AP)

Albany, N.Y. — The “Son of Sam” serial killer who terrorized New York City 40 years ago is in the hospital.

New York state prison officials say Tuesday that 64-year-old David Berkowitz was transferred to a hospital from the upstate maximum-security prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Officials would not comment on why he was in the hospital, but the New York Post and the Times-Union of Albany reported that he was transferred to undergo heart surgery.

Berkowitz, who called himself “Son of Sam,” set the city on edge with late-night shootings that killed six people and wounded seven. He primarily targeted young women sitting in cars before his arrest Aug. 10, 1977.

Berkowitz now says he is a born-again Christian and is “very sorry for what happened.”

