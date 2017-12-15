From left, Beatriz Rodriguez talks with Gloria "Gigi" Rivadeneyra, program manager for the Florida Department of Health, Seminole County, who set up a booth to offer help to people arriving from Puerto Rico at the Sanford, Fla., on Oct. 13, 2017. (Photo: Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda / TNS)

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Union leaders representing Puerto Rico power company workers are criticizing local and federal officials as the U.S. territory missed a deadline to restore 95 percent of power as promised by the island’s governor.

The island is currently at 64 percent power generation almost three months after Hurricane Maria hit as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 154 mph.

Union president Angel Figueroa said Friday that crews don’t have the equipment or material needed to meet the governor’s goal. He said workers have been forced to recycle materials and questioned the multimillion dollar contracts awarded by the U.S. government to private companies that are helping restore power.

The situation has sparked a growing number of protests organized by hundreds of neighborhoods that remain in the dark.

