Reading, Pa. – Authorities say a woman stabbed her roommate during a dispute over candy, injuring victim’s leg.

Reading police say charges against 54-year-old Tracy Mitchell include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment stemming from the stabbing around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim claims Mitchell was holding a pocket knife in one hand and a picture frame in the other as they argued in their apartment. She says Mitchell tried to strike her with the picture frame as they both fell to the floor.

The woman says she tried to hold Mitchell on the ground, but Mitchell stabbed her once in the leg. Mitchell left the apartment shortly afterward.

It was unclear Tuesday if Mitchell has retained an attorney.

