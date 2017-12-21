This cover image released by Sony shows "Christmas with Elvis and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra," by Elvis Presley. (Sony via AP) (Photo: AP)

Memphis, Tenn. – Items associated with Elvis Presley are on the auction block, including the rocker’s rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Graceland.

Graceland said in a news release the wood and maroon vinyl rocking chair is estimated to bring $10,000 to $15,000, with a minimum bid of $5,000. Bids can be entered on the auction’s website .

The auction includes 271 items such as clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items. All items are from third-party collectors.

The auction will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the theater at The Guest House at Graceland during the celebration of Presley’s birthday.

