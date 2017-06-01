Gov. Rick Snyder speaks at the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, on Mackinac Island. (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

Mackinac Island — Michigan is growing jobs but needs a “closer” to compete with other states for larger companies, Gov. Rick Snyder said Thursday as he joined business and political leaders in urging the state House to approve a business tax incentive plan.

Snyder and the Republican-led Legislature scaled back incentive offerings in 2010 as part of a major tax code overhaul that lowered business taxes across the board, but the GOP governor argues the state now needs another tool to attract major job creators.

The so-called “good jobs” package, approved by the state Senate in a March vote, would allow up to 15 qualifying businesses to capture a portion of income taxes paid by new hires if they successfully create hundreds of Michigan jobs that pay average or above-average wages.

“We’ve been attracting businesses to Michigan but they tend to be these smaller businesses,” Snyder said at the annual Mackinac Policy Conference, a gathering of business and political leaders hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

“Now we’re finding success with larger organizations saying they want to come to Michigan … but we need a closer, and that’s what this is about. We have an opportunity to literally see companies that could bring thousands of new jobs to our state, that could open up new industry areas for us and expand our base of manufacturing, of creativity and technology.”

Snyder’s support comes as the legislation remains parked in the House Tax Policy Committee.

The plan faces opposition from conservative and free market groups such as the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, which argues the state should improve the tax climate for all businesses rather than pick “winners and losers.”

House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, has not yet backed the legislation but said earlier Thursday he was willing to hear more from Snyder.

“For me, personally, I’ve always been one that’s opposed to targeted tax cuts, if you will, but again, I’m willing to listen to his ideas and what he has to say,” Leonard said.

The Midland-based Mackinac Center has called the legislation a “cut and paste job” that would revive the dead Michigan Economic Growth Authority program that ended in 2012 but continues to wreak havoc on the state budget, costing the state last year about $880 million.

But supporters say the tax credit legislation, which has a $250 million liability cap, is nothing like the MEGA program. The plan enjoyed bipartisan support in the Senate and was touted Thursday by business, labor, local government and bipartisan legislators, including co-sponsoring state Sens. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, and Steve Bieda, D-Warren.

“I think this is the right balance of government working, getting out of the way and letting industry do what it does best — that is provide jobs and a great living for Michigan families,” Stamas said.

The plan would allow qualifying companies to keep up to half of the personal income tax withheld from new employees for five years if they create at least 500 jobs paying at least the average regional wage, which ranges from $18.57 and $27.77 per hour across the state.

Companies could keep all new employee income taxes for 10 years if they created at least 250 jobs paying at least 25 percent more than the average regional wage.

