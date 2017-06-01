Mark Bernstein (Photo: Mark Bialek / Special to the Detroit News)

Mackinac Island — Democrat Mark Bernstein said Thursday he is “taking every step necessary” to set up a run for governor if he decides to enter the 2018 race.

The prominent Ann Arbor attorney and chairman of the University of Michigan Board of Regents has used the Mackinac Policy Conference to meet with business and political leaders and continue testing the waters for a potential gubernatorial run — and he’s dipping more than his toes.

“I think I’m more interested than I’ve ever been,” Bernstein told The Detroit News. “I’m more serious about this today than I was yesterday, so to speak. There is, I think, significant and sustained support from many stakeholders in this process, many of whom are here.”

If he gets in, Bernstein would join a Democratic field that includes former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed and former Xerox executive Bill Cobbs, all of whom were also working influential attendees at the conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Bernstein, a personal injury attorney and managing partner of The Sam Bernstein Law Firm, said he does not have a strict timeline for deciding on a run but finds the opportunity to talk about solutions to Michigan problems “enormously appealing.”

“I think I have more time than people say but less time than I want,” he said. “I’m not a career politician, so this is not career Tetris for me. This is not the next rung on a ladder that I’ve been preparing for all my life.”

Whitmer has been working to consolidate Democratic support after U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee decided to seek re-election to Congress instead of mount a gubernatorial run. Her campaign said Wednesday she has hit the $1 million fundraising mark since declaring her candidacy in January and last week touted endorsements from 22 state legislators.

But Kildee’s decision not to run has fueled renewed interest in the race by Democratic prospects like Bernstein, trial lawyer Geoffrey Fieger and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, who said this week he is more than 50 percent likely to run.

“None of it surprises me,” Whitmer said. “I’ve always expected a robust primary. ... None of it changes anything I’m doing or the focus I bring or the experience that I bring to the table. That’s what sets me apart from anybody who’s in or is considering getting into the race.”

The East Lansing Democrat visited supporters and raised money Tuesday evening in Alpena before making her way to the conference, which she feels she entered with “great” momentum.

“We feel good about it, but I’ve been working hard and I’m going to keep working hard. I don’t take anything for granted. You’re learning when you’re engaging with people and traveling the state.”

Whitmer and Bernstein both set up island meetings with Kildee and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who has repeatedly said he is not interested in running for governor himself in 2018. El-Sayed is scheduled to meet this week with Kildee. Their endorsements will be sought after in the Democratic primary.

El-Sayed, who worked to rebuild the Detroit health department under Duggan, said Wednesday he had already talked to dozens of people at the conference but prefers meeting with folks in areas like Houghton or Ispheming. A self-described “progressive,” El-Sayed has been actively courting liberal voters and meeting with groups aligned with 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“I think the value here is there are folks who are talking about some of the things that matter a lot to me and the people of the state of Michigan ... but the sort of back-room schmoozing is not really my cup of tea,” El-Sayed said in the dining room of the opulent Grand Hotel.

In the first 100 days of his campaign, El-Sayed has visited more than 60 cities in nearly 30 counties, he said, and registered more than 1,100 volunteers. El-Sayed said he is not intimidated by Whitmer raising $1 million, saying “we’re going to surprise a lot of people” when his campaign files disclosure reports with the state in July.

“I’m not as worried about other people entering the race as I am worried about making sure we’re doing the work of getting out there and listening to people,” he said. “I will say though, it’s just clear to me that a lot of the establishment is really out of touch.”

Cobbs and Ann Arbor entrepreneur Shri Thanedar were also working the crowds. Thanedar filed paperwork for the governor’s race but has not decided whether to formally launch a campaign and said some conference attendees told him not to run.

The annual confab remains fertile ground for political candidates and prospects seeking to connect with influential supporters and potential donors.

“I’ve seen a spark take off at this conference (before), but I haven’t seen that spark yet this year,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, said Wednesday, calling the 2018 governor’s race an “open” one at this early stage.

“We’ve got good strong candidates who are connecting with people,” she said, arguing Democrats cannot take the race for granted despite party loyalists feeling that conditions could be ripe for a strong 2018.

“It’s not going to be a slam dunk, and anybody who cares needs to engage,” Dingell said. “I can’t tell what the mood of the people is right now. I think it’s too early to know.”

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder is term limited and cannot seek re-election next year. Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley are expected to run to replace him, but neither has officially entered the Republican primary race. State Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, filed paperwork for a gubernatorial run on Wednesday.

Berstein declined to discuss any other Democratic candidates, including Whitmer or El-Sayed, but said he thinks he could bring a fresh perspective to the race.

He is called “the middle child” of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, he said, because of his willingness to work across the aisle.

“I’m the first person to say I do not have a monopoly on all the good ideas,” he said. “I think that’s an approach we need to have more of in Lansing. I’m very comfortable talking about my qualifications on the progressive side too, and there will be time for that.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rvyDmG