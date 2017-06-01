Buy Photo Hackel (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

When Democrat Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign said Wednesday she had raised more than $1 billion in her bid to become Michigan’s next governor, it seemed intended to show her strength and perhaps scare off competitors.

But the announcement by the former Senate minority leader failed to intimidate at least one high-profile Democrat from considering an entrance into the race. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told The Detroit News’ Nolan Finley and Ingrid Jacques that there is a better than 50-50 chance he will jump into the 2018 gubernatorial primary by midsummer.

“A lot of people are in this race because they’re term limited or they think it’s their time, but they don’t really know what they’d do if they won,” Hackel said.

Whitmer’s money pile is an accomplishment, but won’t deter other candidates, said Joe DiSano, a Democratic strategist who has worked in the past for Hackel’s political action committee but criticized the Macomb executive in 2014 for not being more supportive of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Mark Schauer.

Whitmer and attorney Mark Bernstein, who is considering a run, “would essentially split the establishment left vote, and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is taking up the Bernie Sanders, far-left mantel,” DiSano told The News. “There may now be an opening for a middle-of-the-road dealmaker who can grab Republican votes like Mark Hackel.”

Schuette announces opioid unit

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette worked to keep a high profile this week at the Mackinac Policy Conference as Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, a potential rival for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2018, made headlines with a splashy announcement and the promise of a second reveal.

Schuette (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr / Detroit News)

Schuette invited Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton – his Democratic opponent in the 2010 attorney general’s race – to join him at a Wednesday morning press event to announce new efforts to attack the state’s opioid addiction crisis.

He touted a new Opioid Trafficking and Interdiction Unit in the attorney general’s office, explaining that four dedicated state attorneys are helping local prosecutors go after drug dealers and doctors who over-prescribe addictive medications.

Schuette’s announcement came less than 24 hours after Calley unveiled plans for a statewide petition drive and potential 2018 ballot proposal to make the Michigan Legislature a part-time institution and cut legislator pay. Calley is expected to make a second announcement Thursday.

Asked about the proposal, Schuette reiterated his own support for a part-time Legislature but declined to say whether he would sign Calley’s petition.

As for his own decision on a 2018 campaign?

“I’ve got my own timetable,” Schuette said. “I’m encouraged by the number of people who are encouraging me to run for governor.”

DeVos declines invite to speak to press

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos declined an invitation to speak to reporters gathered this week for the Education Writers Association’s 70th annual conference in Washington, D.C.

DeVos (Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP)

The conference theme this year is “A New Era for Education and the Press.” But during her first four months in the cabinet, DeVos has frustrated journalists by limiting her availability to reporters and refusing many interview requests.

“We tried our best to make it work but unfortunately her schedule was full and unavailable this year,” DeVos’ press secretary, Liz Hill, said in a statement.

Caroline Hendrie, executive director of the Education Writers Association, said the group is disappointed that DeVos won’t be participating. The conference has registered 325 education reporters.

“EWA’s annual National Seminar is easily the largest and most influential gathering of education journalists in the country, and our members greatly value the opportunity to hear from the nation’s top education official,” Hendrie said.

“The fact that we are still at the beginning of the secretary’s tenure makes her decision to forgo this opportunity particularly disappointing. Nevertheless, we are optimistic that she will be able to join us in the future.”

Hendrie said EWA has heard from every previous U.S. secretary of education, starting with the country’s first secretary, Shirley Hufstedler, in 1980, through the appearance last year of John King.

Hendrie noted that EWA has heard an increase in complaints from its journalist members about a lack of access and transparency since the change in administrations. Reporters often find their requests for basic factual information often going unanswered beyond acknowledgments that their inquiries were received, she said.

“There is also concern about a lack of access to the education secretary, especially among experienced national education reporters who are frankly in the best position to ask probing, well-informed questions about federal education policy and practice,” Hendrie said.

“Reporters tell us it is often difficult if not impossible to reflect the administration’s side of the story on whatever topic they’re writing about, because their requests for comment are denied.”

She said EWA intends to continue to press for improved responsiveness and transparency from the administration.

New title, salary for mayor’s aide

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has given his deputy chief of staff David Massaron a new title and salary, the administration said Wednesday.

Massaron, who also serves as senior legal counsel to the mayor, was named Detroit’s chief operation officer earlier this month. The position pays $151,290 a year.

Buy Photo Duggan (Photo: Steve Perez / The Detroit News)

Duggan’s Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley said the move is more of a change in title for Massaron and does not reflect a job change, since Massaron has already been tasked with overseeing departmental operations for about a year.

In the post, Massaron will work closely with city department heads and David Manardo, who is group executive for operations in Detroit. Manardo oversees the Detroit Building Authority, Public Lighting Department, Department of Public Works and General Services Department. His duties will not change, Wiley said.

Massaron’s primary role is ensuring coordination between city departments, she said.

Detroit’s last COO was Gary Brown, who was appointed by former emergency manager Kevyn Orr. Brown stepped down in October 2015 to become director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

Committee pushes economic growth initiatives

Michigan’s former State Board of Education president wants to form a committee meant to boost economic growth.

John Austin, a Democrat who now directs the Michigan Economic Center, touted the plan Tuesday as an “independent political committee” meant to form “concrete plans to transform Michigan’s economy.” Austin was one of the Democratic victims of President Donald Trump’s unexpected 2016 triumph in Michigan.

The “Building Michigan” committee is supposed to come up with concrete plans to create environmentally friendly jobs, reform education, make Michigan attractive for young adults and stitch together a larger economic safety net, according to the Economic Center.

“We have to get people excited and out voting by offering big, inspiring and most importantly tangible ideas about how we overcome our challenges and make Michigan an economic leader and the land of opportunity, again,” Austin said in a statement. “Over the months ahead we will develop and share blueprints for building the ‘pillars’ that support economic opportunity and security for all our people.”

The committee also will help political candidates and elected officials who share similar political goals.

Contributors: Melissa Nann Burke, Christine Ferretti, Jonathan Oosting, Nolan Finley and Michael Gerstein

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2rtYf3v