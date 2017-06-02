David Behen

Lansing — A top official in Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration will be leaving to take a job with an unspecified “global company” headquartered in Michigan, the administration said Friday.

David Behen, director of the state Department of Technology Management and Budget, will no longer be the state’s chief information officer after June 16, Snyder said.

Behen joined Snyder’s cabinet in 2011 and became the department’s director in 2014. Snyder’s office called him a “national leader in cybersecurity” who changed the department’s culture and “led to breakthroughs in government efficiency.”

“David has been a champion for the residents of Michigan and how they interact digitally with their government,” Snyder said in a statement. “David has been a great leader, innovator and public servant for Michiganders and I wish him well in his new endeavor.”

Behen called his past jobs fulfilling and thanked Snyder.

“I know that more great things are in store and I’m proud of the role that I’ve been able play,” Behen said.

The department’s current chief deputy director, Brom Stibitz, will serve as the interim director until Snyder finds a permanent replacement.

About 3,000 people work for the department, which is responsible for the state’s portfolio of 900 contracts worth billions of dollars.

