Rob Davidson of Spring Lake is running for the U.S. House seat in west Michigan held by Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. (Photo: Courtesy of Rob Davidson’s campaign)

An emergency room physician and Democrat from Spring Lake said Monday he plans to run for Congress, seeking the west Michigan seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.

Dr. Rob Davidson, 46, sits on the board of Spring Lake Public Schools but has not held other elected office. He leads the emergency department at a community hospital in Newaygo County.

“As a doctor, I serve patients from all walks of life in West Michigan, and I hear again and again that they’re tired of career politicians in Washington putting wealthy corporations, insurance company profits and Wall Street bankers ahead of ordinary families,” Davidson said in a statement.

“I’m running because I want to give back to this community and fight for the families who play by the rules and put in long hours at work yet struggle just to keep up with the bills.”

Huizenga, 48, has served in the U.S. House since 2011 and is seeking another term representing the 2nd District. He chairs the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Capital Markets, Securities and Investment, which has jurisdiction over Securities and Exchange Commission operations and activities, as well as capital market matters related to credit rating agencies, corporate governance and mutual funds.

He also co-chairs of the House Great Lakes Task Force, a bipartisan working group that advocates for policies to protect the five lakes. Huizenga previously served in the state House from 2003-08.

Huizenga campaign manager Jim Barry noted he was re-elected seven months ago by a 2-1 margin, defeating Democrat Dennis Murphy by 30 percentage points.

“For now, he's focused on policies to create jobs, protect life and serve the constituents of the 2nd District,” Barry said of Huizenga. “While it’s no surprise a liberal candidate has announced, Bill has a job to do to and is focused on making West Michigan an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Davidson, born in Fraser, graduated from Kalamazoo College and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Davidson and his wife, Dr. Diana Davidson, volunteer on medical missions abroad. The couple has three children.

Davidson counts among his memberships the Michigan College of Emergency Physicians, the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union.

