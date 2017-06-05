Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof told The Detroit News they may not send Snyder a budget – which they’ve completed in June the past six years — without agreement on pension policy. (Photo: Dale G. Young)

Lansing – Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature has done plenty of “heavy lifting” for GOP Gov. Rick Snyder, and it’s time for him to repay the favor by signing off on their teacher pension reform plan, said Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof.

Meekhof and House Speaker Tom Leonard are set to meet with the governor Wednesday for the first time in two weeks after freezing him out of budget talks because he refused to back their push to close the state’s pension system to new hires and move them into 401(k)-style retirement savings plans.

Legislators continue to work on a 2018 spending plan that would free up $475 million to fund first-year pension reform transition costs. But Meekhof told The Detroit News they may not send Snyder a budget – which they’ve completed in June the past six years — without agreement on pension policy.

“We’ve done some very heavy lifting for the governor,” the West Olive Republican said, pointing to legislative approvals for a $617 million bailout of the Detroit Public Schools, $195 million for a “grand bargain” to help Detroit exit bankruptcy and expansion of Medicaid eligibility under former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The teacher pension plan “is a priority for the Legislature, and we’d like the governor to come along and help us with that heavy lift.”

Meekhof stopped short of saying Snyder “owes” Republican legislators for backing some of the governor’s past priorities. But he said a good “partnership” requires give and take from both sides.

Snyder has balked at transition costs for the GOP pension reform proposal, which is projected to cost $410 million in fiscal year 2019, up to $669 million by 2027 and more than $46 billion over a 40-year period, according to the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.

Meekhof has questioned the math, arguing part of those projections are based on faulty assumptions that have led the state Office of Retirement Services to routinely underestimate pension debt.

Snyder has offered a series of proposed reforms he says could address concerns over a $29.1 billion in unfunded liabilities in the state’s legacy pension system without ending a newer “hybrid” pension plan that remains fully funded.

But Meekhof has refused to budge, insisting the state must close the hybrid pension to eliminate the risk of additional debt. Leonard, R-DeWitt, said he’s open to negotiating but “the reforms proposed by the governor are nowhere near where we need to go.”

State Budget Director Al Pscholka said Monday the governor is “wise” to be concerned about projected pension transition costs because of looming pressures on the state budget, including future general fund obligations for road repairs and expansion of homestead property tax credits.

But Pscholka, a former state legislator, said he understands why legislative leaders have decided to “hold the budget a little bit hostage here” as they seek to force negotiations on their own policy initiative. He’s hoping they can strike a compromise and resume budget talks this week.

Democrats have largely aligned with Snyder during the ongoing debate. The Republican push to close the hybrid teacher pension plan is more about politics than sound policy, said House Minority Leader Sam Singh, D-East Lansing.

The impasse threatens to jeopardize a six-year streak of June budget signings by Snyder. Legislators technically must finish the budget by October 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

Early completion benefits local governments and school districts that rely on state funding to build their own budgets. The fiscal year for school districts begins in July.

Legislative conference committees approved a handful of state department budget bills last week, sending them to the floor for final up or down votes, and they are expected to continue work Tuesday.

“We’re going to keep marching forward,” Leonard said. “We’re going to do everything we can to resolve the budget.”

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2sKzkWX