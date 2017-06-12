Gov. Rick Snyder (Photo: David Eggert / AP)

Lansing — Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and GOP legislative leaders will meet behind closed doors again Tuesday morning as they work to finalize a teacher pension reform plan and complete the 2018 state budget by the end of June.

Snyder, Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof and House Speaker Tom Leonard on Thursday celebrated a “tentative framework” for a teacher pension deal. They agreed in principle to a plan that would steer new hires toward 401(k)-style retirement savings accounts but not fully eliminate a “hybrid” pension option.

The trio is attempting to finalize details for revised legislation that could be debated in a public committee hearing as soon as this week or next. It’s not yet clear whether the plan will win any support from Democrats, who had joined Snyder in opposing an earlier GOP proposal.

“We’ve been making progress on it, so the meeting tomorrow is just another chance to keep progress going,” said Gideon D’Assandro, a spokesman for Leonard, R-DeWitt.

An extended pension impasse had delayed work on the state budget, which Snyder and the GOP-led Legislature have completed by mid-June each of the past six years. The Senate was scheduled to begin a two-month summer break at the end of this week but on Monday added tentative session days through the end of June.

“We’ll be in this week, but there have been no decisions about when we would finish up the budget or try to do anything with retirement reform yet,” said Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Meekhof, R-West Olive.

Meekhof and Leonard had frozen Snyder out of budget talks amid a stalemate over teacher pension reforms, but invited the administration back to the table last week.

Bicameral budget conference committees set aside $495 million to fund transition costs associated with Meekhof and Leonard’s earlier pension reform plan, making a series of small cuts to the governor’s $56.3 billion budget proposal.

But Snyder and legislators may still revise various department spending plans based on new cost projections for the compromise pension deal before final budgets are put up for votes in the House or Senate.

