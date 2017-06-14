Michigan State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn (Photo: Michigan House Democrats)

Lansing — Conservative House committee members may have found an unlikely ally in their fight against a new tax incentive plan for companies that create new jobs: a liberal freshman Democrat from Dearborn.

While business groups praised an economic incentive package during a Wednesday House panel hearing, two Republicans and a Democrat expressed deep reservations with the plan. Their skepticism may mean the legislation does not have enough support to be approved out of committee.

GOP Reps. Steven Johnson of Wayland Township, Martin Howrylak of Troy and Democratic Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn all oppose the package despite Gov. Rick Snyder’s recent trip to Japan to discuss a major pending trade deal that could hinge on the legislation. Snyder has pushed for the measure, although said it’s not a condition for his support for an ongoing plan to overhaul the teacher retirement system.

“It’s communism,” Johnson said, who is a pledged no vote along with Howrylak and Hammoud.

House Tax Policy Committee chairman Jim Tedder, R-Clarkston, said he hasn’t made up his mind on the plan but said he also has reservations and needs more time to consider it.

The panel took four hours of mostly supportive testimony from business groups but did not vote.

The hearing came as President Donald Trump suggested negotiations with an unidentified company during a visit to Milwaukee on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, which confirmed with an anonymous source Wednesday that Foxconn is negotiating with Michigan and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker might get “a very happy surprise very soon,” Trump said Tuesday.

Bill backers say the proposed incentive plan could help woo Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to Michigan, which assembles the Apple iPhone in China and has a history of labor abuses there.

Foxconn is considering a $4.2 billion liquid-crystal screen factory that could employ about 5,200 people, according to a project document circulating among state legislators.

Snyder said Tuesday he was in Japan for “dinner and a day” to discuss a pending trade deal, although his office did not previously disclose it. The governor did not say more, citing nondisclosure agreements.

But even if the incentive plan could bring Foxconn to Michigan, Johnson and Howrylak said it picks winners and losers, and amounts to corporate welfare.

Hammoud’s opposition came for a different reason. The legislation could lead to a “race to the bottom” as states fight with each other to offer sweeter and sweeter deals to huge companies, he said.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof has said it could lead to $3 billion to $5 billion in private investment.

The plan would allow a company to keep half of new employee income taxes if it creates at least 500 jobs paying an average regional wage. It could withhold all of its income taxes to the state if it creates at least 250 jobs paying 25 percent more than that.

The Michigan Strategic Fund could approve up to 15 projects a year, and the total value of incentive commitments could not top $250 million at any time.

Sen. Jim Stamas, the Midland Republican who sponsored the legislation in the upper chamber, said Michigan needs the legislation to create new jobs at a time when companies are competing with other states with better economic incentive plans.

“If there’s no jobs, there’s no money,” Stamas said.

The plan cleared the Senate in a 32-5 vote in March. Wednesday’s House Tax Policy Committee hearing was the first public step for the legislation in the House.

