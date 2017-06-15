Buy Photo The plan is designed “to protect the industry, to protect the profession of teaching and to protect the taxpayers who ultimately pay this bill,” said sponsoring Sen. Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair Shores. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan’s Republican-led Senate on Thursday approved a controversial overhaul of the state’s teacher retirement system that would steer new public school employees into a 401(k)-style defined contribution plan rather than a hybrid pension most join today.

The House is expected to take up identical legislation later Thursday – provided House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, secures enough votes to pass the plan agreed to earlier this week by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

Teachers were gathering in the state Capitol asking legislators to vote against the proposal, arguing it would weaken a hybrid pension option they say is an important tool for attracting young talent to a profession already marked by shortages.

But Republican supporters contend the proposal would ultimately benefit new public school employees, help the state avoid further pension debt and ensure the state’s ability to honor pension promises made to current teachers.

The plan is designed “to protect the industry, to protect the profession of teaching and to protect the taxpayers who ultimately pay this bill,” said sponsoring Sen. Phil Pavlov, R-St. Clair Shores. “Hopefully going forward, we’ll be able to drive more dollars into the classroom because of the reforms we’re working on.”

The Senate approved the plan in a 21-17 vote. It was opposed by six Republicans and all 11 Democrats.

The legislation “is a direct attack on public school teachers and public education here in Michigan,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-Meridian Township. “For everything our teachers do for our state, they deserve at least a secure retirement. This legislation steals that from them.”

The GOP proposal is intended to make 401(k)-style plans more appealing to new hires and would automatically enroll public school employees in the retirement savings accounts unless they opt out within 75 days. Participants could qualify for an employer match of up to seven percent, up from three percent today, if they kick in three percent themselves.

New teachers would still have the chance to select a hybrid pension option with guarantee lifetime benefits, the plan would be less generous and less predictable than the current offering. Participating employees would be required to make larger contributions if the system becomes underfunded, and the new hybrid pension system could close if it is less than 85 percent funded for two consecutive years.

Reform proponents say those “safeguards” would help the state avoid adding to the $29.1 billion in unfunded liabilities that have accrued in a legacy pension system closed to new hires in 2010. But the current hybrid plan is fully funded, and critics say proposed changes would make it a bad choice for teachers.

“There’s too much risk that is unmeasurable that’s going to be placed on the employee in the new hybrid plan,” said Rep. Martin Howrylak, R-Troy, who opposed the legislation as it advanced out of committee Wednesday. “Whether it’s funded or unfunded is not entirely their fault, to be honest with you.”

Teachers protesting the bill also complained about potential risk for new hires and argued the shift away from pension guarantees would hurt the ability of local school districts to attract teachers.

“We have a hard enough time getting subs and teachers as it is in our district,” said John Anderson, 58, a 31-year government and world history teacher at Jackson County Western High School.

“When I first started back in 1990, we would get 400 or 500 or 600 people for every job opening. Now we’re lucky if we can get three or four. Our youth just don’t want to go into teaching because there’s no financial stability.”

With Senate approval, all eyes now turn to the 110-member state House, where Leonard is working his 63-member caucus. Leonard identified teacher pension reforms as one of his top priorities when we won the speaker post last fall.

“Today we have a historic opportunity to address one of the biggest issues facing our state,” he wrote on Facebook. “We can no longer afford to punt this massive debt down the field. Our hardworking taxpayers, our teachers, and most importantly, our children deserve better.”

As of Thursday morning, House Minority Leader Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, said he did not believe Republicans had enough votes to pass the bill because it does not directly do anything to pay down the $29.1 billion debt in the legacy pension system.

House Democrats are proposing alternative legislation that would reduce the assumed rate of return on investments in the old pension system, rather than just doing so for the newer hybrid system the Republican bill would create.

“It’s a brand new plan with brand new cost,” said Singh, D-East Lansing, “and those costs will now end up being borne by new teachers and school districts. What it does is take more dollars and resources out of the classroom.”

The Senate Fiscal Agency estimates the teacher retirement plan would cost $24.1 million in the next fiscal year and $265.2 million over the first five years, with annual costs likely rising each year after that.

The 2018 state budget legislators are expected to finalize next week includes $255 million for the pension reform plan, including $55 million to cover costs in the first two years and $200 million in extra debt payments.

Rep. Pete Lucido, R-Shelby Township, said he is interested in hearing more about the Democrat’s alternative retirement reform plan but intends to vote for the proposal backed by Snyder and legislative leaders.

“Oh yeah, because the debt since (former Gov. John Engler’s) days has done nothing but mount,” said Lucido, noting Engler’s attempt to close the teacher pension system to new hires in 1997 when Republicans moved all state workers and legislators to 401(k)-style plans.

“I would love to get in a time machine and get those two votes the governor needed to get that passed back then.”

Public school employees can currently qualify for pension benefits at 60 years old, but the legislation could push back the retirement age for new hybrid members if mortality studies show state residents are living considerably longer.

Benefits for current employees would not be directly affected – pensions are guaranteed by the Michigan Constitution — but members of the legacy pension system would lose the ability to purchase service credits used to determine eligibility for retirement

