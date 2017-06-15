Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney (Photo: Getty Images)

Washington — The White House says it’s beginning a broad government reorganization that could include efforts to merge federal agencies.

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney says they will start at his agency by removing 59 of its internal policy requirements. This includes seven outdated memos on reports to plan for Y2K computer updates, an event that occurred more than 18 years ago

Federal agencies are scheduled to submit by June 30 their own plans to trim internal policy requirements. The administration plans to ask Congress to remove any obsolete or redundant requirements that are written into law, rather than internal guidance agencies can eliminate on their own.

Mulvaney says he is now focusing on the government reorganization because the president’s fiscal 2018 budget has been proposed.

